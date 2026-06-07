Mumbai Sports Complex Under Scanner For Alleged Room Misuse & Fee Irregularities

Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ameet Satam | File Pic

Mumbai: Mumbai BJP president and Andheri West MLA Ameet Satam on Sunday led an inspection of the Shahaji Raje Sports Complex in Andheri (West), amid complaints of irregularities in the management of the civic-run facility and directed BMC officials to conduct an inquiry into the misuse of 56 rooms. The complex is managed by the Lalit Kala Pratishthan.

There have been complaints that the 56 rooms, which have been built for players in the government premises, are being illegal used for lodging and boarding, and that the rooms are available at cheap rates via online booking. A meeting regarding this was held in chamber of Mayor Ritu Tawde recently.

Satam was accompanied with Mayor Ritu Tawde, Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi and other leaders. "There were lot of complaints by local residents that users are being charged fees higher than those prescribed by the BMC for the facilities, and that the 56 rooms are being used for unauthorised activities. Instructions were given that the complex be utilised for the benefit of Mumbaikars and not treated as personal property," Satam said.

The BMC officials have been instructed to present status report before the trustees. "The delegation directed officials to investigate allegations of arbitrary fee collection for facilities such as the table tennis court, open ground, cardio fitness center, gymnastics hall, swimming pool, and the 56 rooms. The direction have been issued to conduct an inquiry into these complaints," the MLA added.

Highlighting that there has been a long-standing demand for a theatre and cinema hall at the complex, Satam said, "Sufficient space is available for such a project. The proposed multipurpose auditorium could be reserved for Marathi plays and films and urged the municipal administration to expedite the project."

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