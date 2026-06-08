FIFA World Cup 2026: Somalian Referee Omar Artan Denied Entry To US Due To Travel Restrictions, Despite Having Valid Visa

Somalian Referee Omar Artan Denied Entry To US Due To Travel Restrictions, Despite Having Valid Visa | X

Somalian referee Omar Artan has been denied entry to the United States ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, despite holding a valid visa and being cleared to officiate at the tournament. The 34-year-old referee had travelled through Kenya and Turkiye and was hoping to reach the US in time for his World Cup duties.

Artan, who is from Somalia, was affected by the travel restrictions imposed on citizens of several countries, including Somalia. According to reports, he was unable to enter the US and has since returned to Istanbul.

The development comes just days after FIFA had reportedly stated that Artan's visa issues had been resolved and that he would be available to officiate at the World Cup. However, he was still denied entry upon attempting to travel to the country.

Ciise Aden Abshir, a senior advisor to Somalia's Ministry of Youth and Sports, expressed disappointment over the decision. He said Artan is one of Africa's most respected referees and that preventing him from officiating at the tournament goes against the values of fairness and merit in football.

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Artan has been a FIFA-listed referee since 2018 and has officiated in major competitions including the Africa Cup of Nations and the CAF Champions League. In 2025, he was named Africa's Referee of the Year and became the first Somali referee selected to officiate at a FIFA World Cup.

The issue is one of several visa-related challenges surrounding the tournament. Iran's national team and support staff have also reportedly faced difficulties in obtaining travel clearance ahead of the World Cup.