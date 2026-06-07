Iraqi Football Player Aymen Hussein Reportedly Questioned For 7 Hours After Arriving In USA Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

Aymen Hussein/Instagram

Iraq’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been overshadowed by an unexpected incident involving star striker Aymen Hussein, the man whose crucial goal secured the nation’s long-awaited return to football’s biggest stage.

According to reports, Hussein was detained and questioned for nearly seven hours upon arriving at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport with the Iraqi national team ahead of the tournament. The 30-year-old forward was eventually cleared to enter the United States, but the lengthy interrogation sparked concern and controversy just days before the World Cup begins.

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An Iraqi sporting official revealed that Hussein’s phone was inspected during the questioning process. The same source also claimed that Iraq’s national team photographer, Talal Salah, was held for more than 10 hours and was ultimately denied entry into the United States after undergoing similar checks. Neither the Iraqi Football Association nor Hussein had issued an official statement immediately after the incident.

The episode has drawn widespread attention because of Hussein’s importance to Iraqi football. The striker became a national hero after scoring the goal that qualified Iraq for the FIFA World Cup, ending a 40-year wait for the country’s return to the tournament. His performances have made him one of the most recognizable figures in Iraqi sport and a key player in the team’s hopes of making an impact on the global stage.

Despite the setback, Hussein has rejoined the squad and is expected to continue preparations for the competition. Iraq enter the World Cup placed in Group I alongside formidable opponents France, Senegal, and Norway. The team will rely heavily on Hussein’s experience and goalscoring ability as they attempt to navigate one of the tournament’s toughest groups.