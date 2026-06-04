Thane District Sports Office Launches Free Summer Sports Training Camp 2026 For Young Athletes

Thane, June 4: Reflecting the rising calibre of athletes across Thane district and their remarkable performance in the sporting arena, the District Sports Office (DSO) Thane has announced a comprehensive, free-of-cost Summer Sports Training Camp.
Organised under the leadership and guidance of Thane District Sports Officer Suvarnaa Baratakke, the initiative aims to boost student participation in school-level sports tournaments and introduce budding athletes to professional training methods. The 11-day intensive camp is scheduled to take place from June 10 to June 20, 2026.
Multi-location training structure
To provide dedicated infrastructure for each discipline, the training sessions have been strategically distributed across multiple professional venues within the district:
Training Venue | Sports Disciplines
B.K. Birla College (Kalyan, Thane) | Handball, powerlifting, and rugby
Taluka Krida Sankul (Kopri, Thane) | Gymnastics and weightlifting
School No. 76 (Ghansoli, Thane) | Kho-kho
Beyond the field: Holistic athlete development
Moving away from traditional, isolated physical training, this year's camp integrates structural support for long-term athletic health. The DSO has scheduled specialised interactive seminars featuring professional nutritionists and expert physiotherapists to educate young sports enthusiasts on injury prevention, recovery, and optimal athletic diets.
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Eligibility and registration
The camp is designed specifically for upcoming, passionate young athletes, both boys and girls, residing in the Thane district.
Interested participants can secure their spots by filling out the official registration form digitally available on the website. The district sports administration has urged eligible students to register early due to limited batch sizes per sport.
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