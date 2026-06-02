Nashik: Tribal Sports Academy Summer Athletics Camp Begins; 69 Young Athletes Train For A Brighter Sporting Future | Sourced

Nashik: A special ‘Summer Athletics Training Camp’ has been launched at the Tribal Sports Academy, located within the Minatai Thackeray Stadium in Panchavati, through the joint efforts of the Tribal Development Department and the ‘Strides Foundation.’ This camp is set to provide a new direction for the bright future of tribal athletes and add a new lustre to their sporting skills.

The camp was inaugurated on Monday (March 1) at the hands of Additional Commissioner Dinkar Pavara. Several dignitaries were present on the occasion, including Sports Officer Kranti Bunker, Assistant Project Officer Lata Chavan, R.K. Tadvi, Sunil Nerkar, Nirmala Sawant, and Namdev Bhangare.

69 trainees (36 boys and 33 girls) are participating in this camp. By utilising the summer vacation period, the athletes have been provided with an excellent opportunity to sharpen their skills. It is anticipated that this camp, conducted under the guidance of expert coaches, will boost the students' self-confidence and further mature their preparation for competitive events.

Additional Commissioner’s Perspective

Additional Commissioner Dinkar Pavara stated, “Through the Tribal Sports Academy, athletes are receiving not only excellent facilities but also the right direction to shine at national and international levels. If athletes place their faith in the virtues of discipline, rigorous practice, and determination, they can certainly realise their dreams. This camp is not merely a training program; it is a workshop dedicated to shaping the successful athletes of tomorrow.”

Through this initiative, the Tribal Development Department has taken a significant step toward strengthening the sports culture. It is hoped that, in the future, many renowned athletes will emerge from this very camp. The college professors anchored the program and proposed the vote of thanks.