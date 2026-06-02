Nashik: Bhavali Dam Pipeline Bursts Again, Disrupting Igatpuri Water Supply; Two-Day Shortage Feared | Sourced

Nashik: The water supply to Igatpuri city has come to a complete standstill after the main pipeline originating from the Bhavali Dam, which serves as the city's primary water source, burst once again. As this incident has become an annual occurrence in the region, citizens are expressing intense frustration and resentment.

It came to light this morning that a sudden rupture had occurred in the main pipeline responsible for conveying water from the Bhavali Dam to the city. Consequently, the water supply channelled through the new pipeline has been completely cut off. While certain parts of the city are still receiving water thanks to the operational old pipeline, areas that rely on the new pipeline are currently facing a complete suspension of water supply.

The situation suggests that the pipeline in this section of the Bhavali Dam system suffers a rupture every single year. This recurring issue has raised serious questions regarding the planning and maintenance protocols of the Municipal Corporation. Since the old and new pipelines are interconnected, the repair work required to fix the damage is proving to be a time-consuming process.

The Municipal Corporation administration has initiated the repair work on an expedited basis. If the necessary repair materials become available, there is a possibility that the work will be completed and the water supply restored promptly. However, should there be a delay in procuring the materials, citizens may have to contend with a water shortage lasting for at least two days.

The administration has issued an appeal to the residents of Igatpuri to use water judiciously and consciously. Citizens have been urged to utilize their stored water carefully and to strictly avoid any unnecessary wastage.

The administration has further assured the public that it will provide regular updates regarding the progress of the repair work and the estimated time for the restoration of the water supply. Citizens have also been requested to extend their full cooperation during this period. This incident has drawn attention to the vulnerabilities in Igatpuri's water supply system, and citizens have demanded that the administration implement long-term measures.