RWITC: Sunrise fancied for Pune Derby

Mumbai: A thrilling finish is on the cards when 12 runners get into the gates for the 2021 edition of the Pune Derby (Gr1), to be held at the Pune Race Course on Sunday.

Sunrise, from the stable of champion trainer Pesi Shroff, looks to catch the judges' eye in the race which promises to go to the wire.

A good field of a dozen aspiring three-year-olds with relatively less experience are taking one another on for their biggest hunt for glory yet. Having scored impressive wins coming into the race, A Star is Born and Zuccarelli should be other contenders in this Grade 1 event.

Sunrise was most impressive in his manner of victory on debut and he certainly possesses the class factor to make a mark in the bigger races. He showed impeccable temperament as well and his final gallop ought to make his connections feel confident about him.

First race: 12.30pm

Selections

1. The Ruffina Trophy Div-2 (1400M): 1. Hellbent (1), 2. Jubilant Journey (2), 3. Bold Advance (4)

2. The Pioneer Plate (1800m): 1. Giant Star (4), 2. Arcadia (2), 3. Successor (5)

3. The Jeremiah Plate Div-1 (1200m): 1. The Awakening (2), 2. Excelerator (4), 3. Sovereign Master (3)

4. The Noshir & Dolly Dhunjibhoy Sprint Million (Gr.3; 1200m): 1. Iron Age (1), 2. St Andrews (4)

5. The Conrad Pune Cup (1400m): 1. Exotique (2), 2. Fast Rain (9), 3. Tigrio (4)

6. The F D Wadia Trophy (Gr.3; 1400m): 1. Dragoness (6). 2. Baby Bazooka (1), 3. Presidential (2)

7. The Ruffina Trophy Div-1 (1400m): 1. Love Warrior (3), 2. Indian Crown (2), 3. Timeless Deeds (9)

8. The Pune Derby (Gr.1; 2000m): 1. Sunrise (9), 2. A Star Is Born (1), 3. Zubbarelli (11)

9. The Aquilo Plate (1600M: 1. Commandment (4), 2. Mystical Rose (9), 3. Sinner (6)

10. The Jeremiah Plate Div-2 (1200m): 1. Pure (3), 2. Monarchy (2), 3. Spirit Bay (8)

Day’s Best: Iron Age

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 11:39 PM IST