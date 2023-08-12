Virat Kohli REACTS To Reports Of Getting Over ₹11 Crore For Instagram Post

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli has clarified the earnings per Instagram post rumour that has been doing the rounds on social media in the past 24 hours. The 34-year-old took to his official Twitter handle and stated that the information regarding his earnings is not true after thanking fans for their appreciation.

According to Hopper HQ, Kohli is amongst the top three athletes for earnings on per Instagram post. With 11.45 crores per Instagram post, the 34-year-old right-handed batter is at number three, while footballers Cristiano Ronaldo (26.7 crore) and Lionel Messi (21.5 crore) occupy the top two spots.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Kohli took to his official Twitter handle and wrote:

"While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true."

Virat Kohli rested for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies:

As far as on-field action goes, Kohli has been rested for the ongoing five-match T20I series against the West Indies. The 34-year-old also played in only one of the three ODIs against the West Indies and rested for the other two as the management gave opportunities to the youngsters.

The former Indian captain will now return for the 2023 Asia Cup, set to begin on August 30th. Team India will play their first game against Pakistan on September 2nd at Pallekele. The Men in Blue have won the Asia Cup title six times, but were out of the previous edition without reaching the semi-finals.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)