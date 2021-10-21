Ronaldo saves the day for Man U

Manchester: Cristiano Ronaldo capped a rousing comeback as Manchester United edged Atalanta 3-2 in an end-to-end thriller at Old Trafford while holders Chelsea cruised past Malmo's while Bayern Munich put in an impressive late cameo against Benfica on another night of Champions League action in Europe.

Cristiano Ronaldo capped a rousing comeback as the Red Devils edged an end-to-end thriller at Old Trafford. Atalanta were irresistible for the first 45 minutes as Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral opened up a 2-0 lead, but there was no stopping United after the break.

Marcus Rashford quickly pulled one back and the momentum was really with the hosts when Harry Maguire levelled with 15 minutes to go. A header from Ronaldo finished the job.

Andreas Christensen's emphatic half-volley, Jorginho penalties in either half and a neat Kai Havertz finish following a rapid counterattack left Chelsea three points behind group leaders Juventus, with a 4-0 win over Malmo.

Apparent injuries suffered by Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner were the only concerns for Chelsea, while Malmö are still seeking their first point.

Barcelona clinched their first points of the campaign with victory against Dynamo Kyiv. Sergiño Dest and Luuk de Jong were both denied by visiting goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan before Gerard Pique volleyed in Jordi Alba's teasing cross soon after the half-hour mark.

Ronald Koeman made a number of attacking changes as his side went in search of a second, but replacements Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho both spurned opportunities after the break.

Zenit scared Juventus before going down 0-1.

Clear chances were at a premium at the Gazprom Arena, where Claudinho's first-half shot was kept out by Juve No1 Wojciech Szczęsny and Stanislav Kritsyuk's smart reactions denied Weston McKennie from Álvaro Morata's clever through ball after the break.

Just as it looked as if both sides would have to be content with a point, Mattia De Sciglio's pinpoint cross from the left was expertly headed in by substitute Dejan Kulusevski to keep Juve's perfect Group H record intact.

Key stats

Juventus have won eight of their nine games against Russian clubs, the exception a 0-0 draw at Zenit in the 2008/09 Champions League group stage.

Piqué is now Barcelona's oldest Champions League scorer, aged 34 years and 260 days.

Chelsea's Christensen scored his first senior competitive goal for Chelsea in his 137th match.

Manchester United had never before gone into half-time trailing a Champions League home game by two goals.

Results

Barcelona 1-0 Dynamo Kyiv

Benfica 0-4 Bayern

Young Boys 1-4 Villarreal

Man. United 3-2 Atalanta

Salzburg 3-1 Wolfsburg

LOSC 0-0 Sevilla

Chelsea 4-0 Malmo

Zenit 0-1 Juventus

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 11:20 PM IST