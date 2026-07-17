'Rohit Sharma Would Want To Sign Off with A Century': Parthiv Patel Amid Retirement Speculation Ahead Of Lord's ODI | File photo

New Delhi: Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel shared his thoughts on the retirement rumours surrounding Rohit Sharma and stated that if the upcoming third ODI against England will be the opener's last in the India jersey, then he will hope the veteran batter should sign off with style by playing a memorable knock.

Reports are indicating that the former captain is unlikely to be picked for ODIs following Sunday’s match against England at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. According to a BCCI source aware of the development, the Ajit Agarkar-led national selection committee has decided to look past the veteran batter in the 50-over format, as they look to give more game time to young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in preparation for the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup, to be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

"If the Lord's ODI is indeed the last match of his career, Rohit Sharma would want to sign off with a century. He is more than capable of doing that. We've seen it throughout his career - after two or three low scores, he often bounces back with a match-winning knock in the very next innings. The difference between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has always been consistency," Partiv said in JioStar.

The decision stems from growing concerns over the veteran batsman's recent form, which is evident from his scratchy knock of 26 against England in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens.

"Rohit may not score heavily in every game, but when he does, he plays a substantial innings and often ends up winning the Player of the Match award. He didn't look comfortable in this game. He was troubled by the uneven bounce and never found his rhythm," Parhtiv added.

Rohit has already retired from T20Is, shortly after leading India to the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup title. He is playing the 50-over format because he wants to represent the country in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"But this is another opportunity for him to silence his critics. It has happened many times before, and he has always responded with the bat. So, if the Lord's ODI is indeed his final match, I hope he plays an innings that people remember for a long time."

On May 7, 2025, Rohit quit Test cricket ahead of India’s five-match tour of England and was shortly replaced by Shubman Gill as the ODI captain. In 286 ODI games, Rohit has amassed 11,731 runs and firmly established himself in Indian cricket folklore as one of the most explosive and dependable openers in the 50-over format.

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