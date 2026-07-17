'Please Don't Retire, Rohit': Netizens React To Rohit Sharma's Potential ODI Retirement As Farewell Buzz Intensifies

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Rohit Sharma's potential ODI retirement has sparked an emotional debate among cricket fans on social media, with netizens asking, “Is Rohit Sharma really retiring?” The retirement buzz intensified after reports claimed that the former India captain's parents have reportedly reached London ahead of the third and final ODI against England at Lord's on July 19.

According to reports, Rohit's parents, Gurunath Sharma and Purnima Sharma, could be present at Lord's amid speculation that the match may be the veteran opener's final ODI for India. The development has left fans divided, with many refusing to believe that the 'Hitman' could be nearing the end of his international career.

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Several fans urged Rohit to continue playing for India, insisting that one poor series should not decide the future of a cricketer of his stature. A section of netizens also expressed hope that the 39-year-old would produce a memorable knock at Lord's and silence the ongoing retirement talk.

However, some fans backed the reported decision to move on from Rohit with the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind. With selectors reportedly looking at younger options such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, netizens debated whether India should focus on the future or continue with the experienced opener.

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The retirement speculation has gained further attention because Rohit has already retired from Test and T20I cricket, making ODIs his only remaining international format. His recent scores of 11 and 26 in the first two matches against England have only added to the uncertainty surrounding his future. India's team management, however, has continued to back Rohit amid the speculation.

As the Lord's ODI approaches, fans are now anxiously waiting for clarity on Rohit Sharma's future. While some are preparing for an emotional farewell, others continue to ask the same question: “Is Rohit Sharma really retiring?”