'Is Rohit Retiring?': Virat Kohli's 'Dejected Look' While Sitting Besides Rohit Sharma During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Sparks Retirement Buzz | Video

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Virat Kohli appeared visibly dejected while sitting beside Rohit Sharma in the Indian dressing room during the second ODI against England in Cardiff, and the visuals have sparked intense speculation among fans on social media. Kohli was seen looking serious and low on energy as he sat next to his long-time teammate, with the moment quickly going viral.

The exact reason behind Kohli's dejected appearance has not been confirmed. However, fans have begun linking the visuals to growing speculation surrounding Rohit Sharma's future in ODI cricket. A report by The Indian Express has claimed that the third ODI at Lord's could be Rohit's last match for India, with selectors reportedly informing him that he does not feature in their plans for the 2027 World Cup.

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The rumours have added an emotional angle to Kohli and Rohit's dressing-room moment. The two veterans have shared a long and successful journey in Indian cricket, and Kohli's serious expression while sitting beside Rohit has led many fans to wonder if the former captain's possible ODI exit was on his mind.

Rohit, who scored 26 off 47 balls in the second ODI, has already retired from T20I and Test cricket. According to the report, the selectors are keen on giving younger players opportunities ahead of the 2027 World Cup, while the final decision regarding Rohit's continuation could be left to the veteran opener.

Meanwhile, Kohli played a crucial knock of 65 in India's innings against England. With the third ODI at Lord's set to decide the series, all eyes will now be on Rohit, Kohli and the emotional subplots surrounding India's two modern-day greats.