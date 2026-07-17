Rohit Sharma's Parents Reportedly Reach London Ahead Of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI As Retirement Buzz Intensifies

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Rohit Sharma's parents, Gurunath Sharma and Purnima Sharma, have reportedly arrived in London ahead of India's third and final ODI against England at Lord's on July 19. Their arrival has sparked further speculation that the upcoming match could mark the end of Rohit's ODI career.

According to a report by CREX, Rohit had made arrangements for his parents to be present at Lord's after being informed about the selectors' plans regarding his ODI future. Sources close to the development claimed that the Indian selectors are not considering the veteran opener from a 2027 ODI World Cup perspective.

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Rohit has endured a difficult run in the ongoing ODI series against England, scoring 11 runs in the first match before managing 26 off 47 balls in the second ODI in Cardiff. The 39-year-old has reportedly been informed about India's long-term plans, with the selectors and head coach Gautam Gambhir said to be looking at younger options such as Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The third ODI at Lord's could therefore become a highly emotional occasion for Indian cricket fans. Rohit has already retired from T20Is and Test cricket, making ODIs the only international format in which he currently represents India. If the reports are accurate, his parents could be present to witness their son play his final match in Indian colours.

Rohit will leave behind a remarkable ODI legacy if he retires. He also led India to the 2023 ODI World Cup final and captained the team to the 2024 T20 World Cup title. With his parents reportedly in London, all eyes will now be on Lord's and what could be the final chapter of the 'Hitman' era.