Rohit Sharma reacts after India become No. 1 ODI side: 'We don't talk much about rankings'

India captain Rohit Sharma gave a very modest reply when informed about the team's new No. 1 ranking in ODI cricket after their resounding win over New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday.

India crushed the Kiwis by 95 runs in the third and final ODI to sweep the series 3-0. The Men in Blue also toppled world champions England to clinch the top spot in the ICC ODI Rankings.

"Honestly we don't talk much about rankings. We discuss mainly about doing the right things on the field," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India now have 5,010 points from 44 matches and lead England by one rating point.

Notably, New Zealand were top-ranked ODI team before the second match in Raipur but lost the position to England after their 8-wicket defeat against India.

England can regain No. 1 spot soon

Prior to Tuesday’s game, all three sides had been tied on 113 points, with their overall points the deciding differential.

But the latest result means that India are now first with 114 rating points, England sit at the second spot with 113 rating points, while Australia move up into third place with their 112 rating points. New Zealand have 111 rating points.

If England manage to win their upcoming ODI series against South Africa 3-0, they’ll displace India as the table toppers in the Men’s ODI rankings.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)