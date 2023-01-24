e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRohit Sharma reacts after India become No. 1 ODI side: 'We don't talk much about rankings'

Rohit Sharma reacts after India become No. 1 ODI side: 'We don't talk much about rankings'

IND vs NZ: India crushed the Kiwis by 95 runs in the third and final ODI to sweep the series 3-0 and top the ICC ODI Rankings on Tuesday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

India captain Rohit Sharma gave a very modest reply when informed about the team's new No. 1 ranking in ODI cricket after their resounding win over New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday.

India crushed the Kiwis by 95 runs in the third and final ODI to sweep the series 3-0. The Men in Blue also toppled world champions England to clinch the top spot in the ICC ODI Rankings.

"Honestly we don't talk much about rankings. We discuss mainly about doing the right things on the field," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Read Also
ICC ODI Rankings: India clinch No. 1 spot after first series sweep vs New Zealand in 13 years
article-image

India now have 5,010 points from 44 matches and lead England by one rating point.

Notably, New Zealand were top-ranked ODI team before the second match in Raipur but lost the position to England after their 8-wicket defeat against India.

Read Also
IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma becomes third highest six-hitter in ODIs, equals Ricky Ponting with 30th...
article-image

England can regain No. 1 spot soon

Prior to Tuesday’s game, all three sides had been tied on 113 points, with their overall points the deciding differential.

But the latest result means that India are now first with 114 rating points, England sit at the second spot with 113 rating points, while Australia move up into third place with their 112 rating points. New Zealand have 111 rating points.

If England manage to win their upcoming ODI series against South Africa 3-0, they’ll displace India as the table toppers in the Men’s ODI rankings.

Read Also
IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam's ODI world record after 4th hundred in Indore
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Rohit Sharma reacts after India become No. 1 ODI side: 'We don't talk much about rankings'

Rohit Sharma reacts after India become No. 1 ODI side: 'We don't talk much about rankings'

ICC ODI Rankings: India clinch No. 1 spot after first series sweep vs New Zealand in 13 years

ICC ODI Rankings: India clinch No. 1 spot after first series sweep vs New Zealand in 13 years

IND vs NZ: Gill, Rohit hundreds help India crush New Zealand to sweep series and become world No. 1...

IND vs NZ: Gill, Rohit hundreds help India crush New Zealand to sweep series and become world No. 1...

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Highlights: India register series sweep over New Zealand, become No.1 side in...

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Highlights: India register series sweep over New Zealand, become No.1 side in...

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Shah Rukh Khan praises Rohit Sharma after India captain ends century drought,...

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Shah Rukh Khan praises Rohit Sharma after India captain ends century drought,...