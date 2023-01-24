e-Paper Get App
ICC ODI Rankings: India clinch No. 1 spot after first series sweep vs New Zealand in 13 years

The Rohit Sharma-led side registered a convincing 90-run win over the Kiwis at Indore to clean sweep the ODI series 3-0

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 09:15 PM IST
article-image
Team India are on a roll since the start of the year with a back-to-back series wins over Sri Lankan and New Zealand. The Rohit Sharma-led side registered a convincing 90-run win over the Kiwis at Indore to clean sweep the ODI series 3-0, And with the win, the Men In Blue become the No.1 team in ODIs in a year in which they are set to host the ICC men’s 50-over World Cup at home. India had already won the three-match ODI series against New Zealand 2-0 with a comprehensive win in the second ODI in Raipur on Saturday (January 21).

The win in the final ODI helped them jump ahead of both New Zealand and England into the No.1 position in the ICC men’s ODI ranking. They had defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 earlier this month.

Earlier, New Zealand dropped to No.2 in the ICC men's ODI Team Rankings following their eight-wicket loss to India at Raipur on Saturday, allowing England to overtake them.

IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma becomes third highest six-hitter in ODIs, equals Ricky Ponting with 30th...
article-image

