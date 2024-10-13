'Road Work Ahead': Fans Roast Multan Ground Staff For Using Huge Fans To Dry Pitch For Pakistan vs England 2nd Test; Video

Image: X

After the major embarrassment in the opening test at Multan, Pakistan in a desperate move are ready to re-use the same pitch at the same venue rather than opting for a fresh surface. A video has gone viral on social media where large industrial fans were placed at either end of the original pitch to speed up the drying process at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Fans have began roasting Pakistan on social media for their decision to reuse the same pitch one which they posted 500 plus runs but could not avoid loss by an innings.

According to ESPNCricinfo report the two teams had an optional training session after the surface was heavily watered by the ground staff in addition to the fans doing the job. The report also stated that Ben Stokes, who wasn’t a part of the 1st Test due to his injury, could potentially be picked for the 2nd Test in Multan. The England skipper has returned to bowling his qouta completely at the nets and could add to England’s firepower as the third pacer on a surface which will favour the spinners more.

Embarrassing records Pakistan registered after losing first test against England

Pakistan became the team with highest total to lose a Test Match by an innings. They scored 556 runs and lost the match vs England, surpassing Ireland's 492 that had come in their innings and 10 runs defeat against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2023.

The Shan Masood-led side became the first-ever team to lost a Test match for five times despite scoring over 500 runs in first innings.

With the defeat vs England, Pakistan equalled their longest winless streak at home. They have failed to win any of their past 11 games. Last time it happened between February 1969 to March 1975.

The second Test kicks off at the same venue from Tuesday while the third game will be played in Rawalpindi from October 24.