'Full House At Multan To See Babar Azam': Pakistan Cricket Trolled Again Over Lack Of Fans At PAK vs ENG Test Despite Free Entry

Pakistan and England faced off in Multan for the first Test on Monday with hardly any fans present at the stadium to watch the match. It was a familiar sight in Pakistan despite the country hosting far and few international cricket matches during the calendar year.

Organisers would have hoped for a better turnout considering the lack of live cricket that fans get to witness in Pakistan but got a rude shock instead with only a few turned up in the stands at the start of the Test.

More fans started coming in as the day progressed but the sight was still quite sorry at the venue. Netizens quickly noticed this and started trolling Pakistan Cricket over the empty stands once again.

The Multan pitch has also come under scrutiny after it was unveiled on the morning of the match. The flat pitch is being slammed by former England cricketers Kevin Pietersen and Michael Vaughan as Pakistan won the toss and piled on the runs in the first two sessions.

The hosts rode on the back of captain Shan Masood's maiden hundred on home soil to reach 233 for 1 by tea on Day 1 while Abdullah Shafique is 6 runs away from his 5th Test hundred.

Masood's 5th Test hundred was also his first in four years and the fastest for Pakistan in the format since 2014. He reached triple figures in just 102 balls and was not out on 133 after two sessions. This is also his first hundred as Pakistan Test captain.