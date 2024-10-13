Babar Azam To Be Dropped For Pakistan vs England 2nd Test: Report

Image:X

Babar Azam is reportedly set to be dropped from the Pakistan team for the second Test against England in Multan. According to reports, while some mentors on the PCB-appointed committee wanted to keep Babar in the squad, the majority disagreed. His potential removal comes after a challenging year for Pakistan cricket.

ESPNCricinfo reports that the newly formed selection committee recommended Babar's removal after meeting in Lahore shortly after the first Test loss. They reconvened in Multan, including PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and five appointed mentors. The panel believes Babar could benefit from time away from the national team, as he hasn’t scored a Test half-century since December 2022. It’s noted that Masood and Gillespie were not present in the selection meeting on Friday.

Babar Azam's difficult season

Babar resigned as captain last year but was quickly reinstated for white-ball formats. However, he stepped down again earlier this month following Pakistan's disappointing T20 World Cup campaign.

It's still uncertain whether Babar, who has struggled with his form for nearly two years, will participate in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy starting October 20. He hasn't played in this first-class competition since 2019. In the last Test, he scored only 35 runs across both innings on a batting-friendly pitch. His last century was in ODIs against Nepal on August 30, 2023, also in Multan.

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Preview

The Shan Masood-led Pakistan lost the first Test by an innings and 47 runs despite making 556 runs in the first innings. Joe Root and Harry Brook stitched a 454-run partnership for the fourth wicket in the first innings to help England post a big total.

England declared on 823/7 and bowled out Pakistan for 220 runs in their second innings to take an unassailable lead in the three-match Test series.

Now, the Pakistan cricket team is set to make some changes in their playing XI and may look to level the series with a win in Multan. England's full-time captain Ben Stokes is set to return to the playing XI after recovering from a hamstring.