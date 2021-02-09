Road Safety World Series cricket from March 11

Mumbai: India will once again witness the legends in action as the Unacademy Road Safety World Series T20 gets underway at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur from March 2 to 21, 2021.

The first edition of the series had to be called off after four games on March 11, 2020 due to Covid-19 situation worldwide. All remaining matches will be played in newly-built 65,000 capacity stadium in Raipur and will be broadcast Live on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema, FTA channel Rishtey Cineplex and live stream on VOOT and Jio.

An array of stars including Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara, Bret Lee, Tilakratne Dilshan, Muttiah Muralitharan and many more legends of five cricket playing nations, Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and host India, will be back in the field to recreate the magic of old in the annual T20 cricket tournament, organized to create awareness towards road safety in the country.

As cricket is the most followed sport in the country and cricketers are looked upon as idols, this League aims to influence and change people’s mind set towards their behaviour on the roads. The Road Safety World Series is an initiative by Road Safety Cell of Maharashtra in association with Professional Management Group (PMG) spearheaded by Little Master Sunil Gavaskar as the Commissioner of the Series and Sachin Tendulkar is the Brand Ambassador of the League.

Education technology platform Unacademy is the title sponsor and Viacom18 is the broadcast partner of the league.

Founder of the Road Safety World Series, who is also a Senior Member in the Road Safety Cell of Maharashtra and Chief of RTO Thane (Konkan Range), Ravi Gaikwad said, “The year gone by has taught us a very important lesson, to be compassionate towards our fellowmen, if we can show the same compassion and empathy to everyone on the road, our roads will be safer for all — walkers, cyclists, bikers, motorists et all. To spread awareness towards road safety, the Unacademy Road Safety World Series started with lot of hope and promise last year, but had to call it off due to the challenging times. But, I am extremely glad to announce that we are here again, and I am thankful to all, the players, the officials, our broadcast partners and our large work force who have come together to take the initiative forward in these difficult times. Last but not the least, my sincere thanks to the Chief Minister of Chattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel for giving us the opportunity to hold the event in this beautiful state.”