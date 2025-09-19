 Asia Cup 2025: Dunith Wellalage Set To Rejoin Sri Lanka Squad After His Father Passes Away
While he was away, Wellalage was accompanied by team manager Mahinda Halangode to be with his family in Colombo. Sri Lanka’s coach, Sanath Jayasuriya, was seen consoling him on the field, and tributes poured in, including from former cricketer Russel Arnold, for both Suranga, a respected school cricketer and captain of Prince of Wales College, and his son.

Amertha Rangankar
Updated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Sri Lanka all‑rounder Dunith Wellalage is returning to the national team this Saturday, just in time for their first Super Four clash against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025, following the sudden passing of his father, Suranga Wellalage. He had left the squad on September 18, the same day Sri Lanka played Afghanistan, after learning of his father’s heart attack.

Wellalage featured in Sri Lanka’s match against Afghanistan, conceding 49 runs from his four overs but also dismissing Ibrahim Zadran as Sri Lanka secured a six‑wicket win to reach the Super Four. The team refrained from celebration when he was informed of his father’s passing post‑match.

