'Rishabh Pant was very important, what happened is very unfortunate': Hardik Pandya

India's T20I skipper Hardik Pandya on Monday wished Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery on behalf of the entire team management.

Pant was seriously injured in a horrific car accident while driving from Delhi to Uttarakhand to meet his family. He is undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

“What happened is very unfortunate. As a team we wish him all the best. Our love and prayers are always with him and we hope he manages a speedy recovery.

"He was very important but everyone knows where the situation stands,” Pandya said on the eve of the first T20I against Sri Lanka.

Pandya however, felt that Pant's absence will now give other players an opportunity to cement their place in the Indian T20 team.

“A lot of people can get an opportunity. If Rishabh was there it would have made a big difference because of the kind of player he is.

"Now he is not there so we will see what the future has in store for us," he said.

India ready for Sri Lankan challenge

Pandya will be leading Team India in a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting January 3 in Mumbai.

The all-rounder said his players are ready for the upcoming challenge and will be looking to play a certain brand of cricket under his leadership in T20I cricket.

Read Also Rohit Sharma returns to lead India in ODIs vs Sri Lanka, Hardik Pandya to captain in T20Is

"The plans are set. We are looking to play in a certain way, which we will and before IPL, there are only 6 games.

"So we don't have much time to do a lot of things but going forward, we will create creating new plans and see which is working. We will see that everyone gets ample opportunity," Pandya said.

Read Also Rohit Sharma returns to lead India in ODIs vs Sri Lanka, Hardik Pandya to captain in T20Is