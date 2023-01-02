e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Rishabh Pant was very important, what happened is very unfortunate': Hardik Pandya

'Rishabh Pant was very important, what happened is very unfortunate': Hardik Pandya

Rishabh Pant will be out of action for several months this year after his horrific car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway last week.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

India's T20I skipper Hardik Pandya on Monday wished Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery on behalf of the entire team management.

Pant was seriously injured in a horrific car accident while driving from Delhi to Uttarakhand to meet his family. He is undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

“What happened is very unfortunate. As a team we wish him all the best. Our love and prayers are always with him and we hope he manages a speedy recovery.

"He was very important but everyone knows where the situation stands,” Pandya said on the eve of the first T20I against Sri Lanka.

Read Also
Rishabh Pant accident: Cricketer shifted to private ward, recovering well, says DDCA Director
article-image

Pandya however, felt that Pant's absence will now give other players an opportunity to cement their place in the Indian T20 team.

“A lot of people can get an opportunity. If Rishabh was there it would have made a big difference because of the kind of player he is.

"Now he is not there so we will see what the future has in store for us," he said.

Read Also
WATCH: Ishan Kishan's epic reaction after fans inform him about Rishabh Pant's accident
article-image

India ready for Sri Lankan challenge

Pandya will be leading Team India in a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting January 3 in Mumbai.

The all-rounder said his players are ready for the upcoming challenge and will be looking to play a certain brand of cricket under his leadership in T20I cricket.

Read Also
Rohit Sharma returns to lead India in ODIs vs Sri Lanka, Hardik Pandya to captain in T20Is
article-image

"The plans are set. We are looking to play in a certain way, which we will and before IPL, there are only 6 games.

"So we don't have much time to do a lot of things but going forward, we will create creating new plans and see which is working. We will see that everyone gets ample opportunity," Pandya said.

Read Also
Rohit Sharma returns to lead India in ODIs vs Sri Lanka, Hardik Pandya to captain in T20Is
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Rishabh Pant was very important, what happened is very unfortunate': Hardik Pandya

'Rishabh Pant was very important, what happened is very unfortunate': Hardik Pandya

'Biggest new year resolution is to win World Cup': Hardik Pandya ahead of Sri Lanka series

'Biggest new year resolution is to win World Cup': Hardik Pandya ahead of Sri Lanka series

PAK vs NZ, 2nd Test: Spinners trigger late collapse after Devon Conway's 122 as New Zealand take...

PAK vs NZ, 2nd Test: Spinners trigger late collapse after Devon Conway's 122 as New Zealand take...

'Please avoid visiting him': Family left concerned over flurry of visitors to meet injured Rishabh...

'Please avoid visiting him': Family left concerned over flurry of visitors to meet injured Rishabh...

PAK vs NZ, 2nd Test: National Stadium in Karachi witnesses empty stands despite free entry for fans

PAK vs NZ, 2nd Test: National Stadium in Karachi witnesses empty stands despite free entry for fans