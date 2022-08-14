e-Paper Get App

Rishabh Pant-Urvashi Rautela row: India cricketer hits back at Bollywood actress with cryptic social media post

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 02:02 PM IST
Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant | Instagram

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant added fire to his ongoing social-media row with Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela by posting a cryptic Instagram story on Sunday.

Pant was responding to Urvashi's "Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball" comment, which had come in regards to Pant's previously-deleted post on social media on Thursday night.

The controversy erupted after the actress, in an interview, revealed that a certain Mr RP had waited in the lobby to meet her during an event in New Delhi. The meeting however did not take place as she was tired and had dozed off before realising that there were 16-17 missed calls.

Following the revelation, Pant reacted to the interview with an Instagram post although he deleted it later.

On Sunday, Pant posted a cryptic Instagram story. “Don’t stress over what you cannot control," it read.

Earlier, Urvashi told Bollywood Hungama: "I was shooting in Varanasi, and I had a show in New Delhi thereon, so I had to take a flight. In New Delhi, I was shooting a full day, and after about 10 hours of shooting, when I went back, I had to get ready, and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby, and waited for me, and he wanted to meet. I was so tired that I dozed off to sleep, and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls.”

She contuniued: "So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls and then I felt so bad. That, someone, was waiting for me and I didn’t go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don’t care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let’s meet when you’ll come to Mumbai."

Pant reacted to the interview with an Instagram story reading, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them "merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai,” before he deleted it.

The actress then hit back at the cricketer with another post. “Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball. Main koyi munni nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liyee #Rakshabandhan Mubarak ho #RPChotuBhaiyya#Cougarhunter #donttakeadvantageofasilentgirl #love #UrvashiRautela #UR1."

