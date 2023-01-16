Rishabh Pant thanks 'two heroes' who saved his life after car accident, fans say 'you missed out the bus driver & conductor'

India cricketer Rishabh Pant on Monday took to social media to post his first statements, more than two weeks after his horrific car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on New Year's Day.

Pant had thanked the Indian cricket board, his fans and well-wishers for their messages and efforts after the crash. He also thanked the doctors who treated him at the Max Hospital and the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

"I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support.

"From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to see you all on the field. #grateful #blessed," Pant tweeted.

His fans were quick to point out that he missed thanking the Haryana Roadways bus driver Sushil Kumar and his conductor Paramjit in his first-two tweets after the accident.

Both Sushil and Paramjit were rewarded for their bravery by the Haryana government.

"You missed out the bus driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjit.please put a separate tweet thanking them," a user wrote on Pant's tweet.

Pant, in another post an hour later, then thanked the locals who saved his life and expressed his gratitude towards them.

"I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely.

"Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I'll be forever grateful and indebted," Pant tweeted.

Rishabh Pant Health Update

Pant was airlifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai from the Max Hospital in Dehradun a few days after his accident. He has already had two of the ligaments - PCL & MCL - replaced through surgery but needs to get his ACL operated as well.

Pant is expected to be out of action for the majority of 2023. He was ruled out of the IPL 2023 and will also miss the ICC ODI World Cup in India later this year, according to reports.

