 Rinku Singh Purchases New House In Aligarh After Being Retained By KKR For ₹13 Crore Ahead Of IPL 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRinku Singh Purchases New House In Aligarh After Being Retained By KKR For ₹13 Crore Ahead Of IPL 2025

Rinku Singh Purchases New House In Aligarh After Being Retained By KKR For ₹13 Crore Ahead Of IPL 2025

Rinku had been a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders for a long time, but came into the limelight during the 2023 edition against the Gujarat Titans.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Rinku Singh with his family. | (Credits: Twitter)

Swashbuckling T20 batter Rinku Singh has reportedly bought a new house after being retained by his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2025. The left-handed batter what he would supposedly call his dream home purchased the same in Aligarh, according to a report from Zee News.

Rinku's new home Kothi No. 38 is located at the Golden Estate in the Ozone City and is a spacious 500-square-yard house. According to Zee News, the home has also been finalized at the Kol tehsil registration office. A housewarming ceremony also took place comprising a traditional puja as the youngster entered the new home with his family.

Rinku had been a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders for a long time, but came into the limelight during the 2023 edition against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat. With 29 required off the final as the Knight Riders were chasing above 200, the youngster stunned the defending champions by hitting five sixes in an over. He has played some useful cameos over the years and has received a massive hike from KKR, retaining him for ₹13 crore after paying him ₹55 lakh previously.

Rinku Singh to be in action after being named in the T20 squad for the tour of South Africa:

FPJ Shorts
Swiggy 'Very Well-Positioned', Eyeing Organic Growth For Instamart: Rohit Kapoor
Swiggy 'Very Well-Positioned', Eyeing Organic Growth For Instamart: Rohit Kapoor
Rinku Singh Purchases New House In Aligarh After Being Retained By KKR For ₹13 Crore Ahead Of IPL 2025
Rinku Singh Purchases New House In Aligarh After Being Retained By KKR For ₹13 Crore Ahead Of IPL 2025
Woman's Pet Special Bhai Dooj Goes Viral; Video Shows Her Celebrating Festival With Adorable Squirrel
Woman's Pet Special Bhai Dooj Goes Viral; Video Shows Her Celebrating Festival With Adorable Squirrel
SSC CGL Results To Be Out Soon; Check At ssc.gov.in
SSC CGL Results To Be Out Soon; Check At ssc.gov.in

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old will be in action when India squares off against South Africa in the three-game T20I series, beginning on November 8 at the Kingsmead in Durban. Rinku has impressive T20I numbers, scoring 479 runs in 26 matches, averaging 59.87 alongside a strike rate of 175.45.

Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rinku Singh Purchases New House In Aligarh After Being Retained By KKR For ₹13 Crore Ahead Of IPL...

Rinku Singh Purchases New House In Aligarh After Being Retained By KKR For ₹13 Crore Ahead Of IPL...

'Happy Birthday, My Biscuit!': AB De Villiers Pens Heartfelt Wish For Virat Kohli As Indian Legend...

'Happy Birthday, My Biscuit!': AB De Villiers Pens Heartfelt Wish For Virat Kohli As Indian Legend...

'The Doctors Warned Me': Neymar Gives Update About Injury After Limping Off Just 30 Minutes Into His...

'The Doctors Warned Me': Neymar Gives Update About Injury After Limping Off Just 30 Minutes Into His...

'Not Trying To Replace Kane': Will Young Acknowledge the Role Played By Williamson In Preparation...

'Not Trying To Replace Kane': Will Young Acknowledge the Role Played By Williamson In Preparation...

Indian Olympic Association Sends Formal Letter Of Intent To Olympic Body Expressing Interest To Host...

Indian Olympic Association Sends Formal Letter Of Intent To Olympic Body Expressing Interest To Host...