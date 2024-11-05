Rinku Singh Purchases New House In Aligarh After Being Retained By KKR For ₹13 Crore Ahead Of IPL 2025

Rinku Singh with his family. | (Credits: Twitter)

Swashbuckling T20 batter Rinku Singh has reportedly bought a new house after being retained by his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2025. The left-handed batter what he would supposedly call his dream home purchased the same in Aligarh, according to a report from Zee News.

Rinku's new home Kothi No. 38 is located at the Golden Estate in the Ozone City and is a spacious 500-square-yard house. According to Zee News, the home has also been finalized at the Kol tehsil registration office. A housewarming ceremony also took place comprising a traditional puja as the youngster entered the new home with his family.

Rinku had been a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders for a long time, but came into the limelight during the 2023 edition against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat. With 29 required off the final as the Knight Riders were chasing above 200, the youngster stunned the defending champions by hitting five sixes in an over. He has played some useful cameos over the years and has received a massive hike from KKR, retaining him for ₹13 crore after paying him ₹55 lakh previously.

Rinku Singh to be in action after being named in the T20 squad for the tour of South Africa:

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old will be in action when India squares off against South Africa in the three-game T20I series, beginning on November 8 at the Kingsmead in Durban. Rinku has impressive T20I numbers, scoring 479 runs in 26 matches, averaging 59.87 alongside a strike rate of 175.45.

Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.