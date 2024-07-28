'Remember The Name': Netizens Hail Manu Bhaker For Ending India's 12-Year Medal Drought In Shooting At Paris 2024 Olympics

Manu Bhaker. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker ended a 12-year drought in the shooting category as she bagged a bronze in the women's singles 10M Air Pistol on Sunday, July 28. In the process, it also proved to be India's first medal in the ongoing Paris Olympics with 221.7 points. Both gold and silver in the 10M Air Pistol category went to the South Korean athletes. It's worth remembering that the 22-year-old is also the first woman shooter from India to win an olympic medal in the category.

Gagan Narang was the last shooter from India to win an olympic medal in shooting, but did it in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London in the 10m Air Rifle event. Bhaker had qualified for the finals on July 27th, Saturday by coming 3rd. The Haryana-born athlete suffered a setback three years ago in Tokyo and credited it as the precursor to performing well in Paris.

THE FIRST MEDAL FOR TEAM INDIA IS HERE 🥳🇮🇳



Medal Confirmed for Manu Bhaker with a stellar performance in the 10m air pistol 🤩



Watch her LIVE on #Sports18 & Streaming free on #JioCinema https://t.co/f4qYLLw9pp#Cheer4Bharat #OlympicsonJioCinema #OlympicsonSports18… pic.twitter.com/q0HE8qVGOf — JioCinema (@JioCinema) July 28, 2024

"Can't explain how good I am feeling today" - Manu Bhaker

Speaking after the match to the host broadcaster, Bhaker stated that she took a long time to recover from the fateful event in Tokyo. The youngster also disclosed that reading Bhagavad Gita has helped her massively and said, as quoted by PTI:

"After Tokyo I was very disappointed and it took me a very long time to overcome that. Frankly speaking, I really can't explain how good I am feeling today. I was fighting with all the energy I have. Really grateful that I could win the bronze. I read Bhagavad Gita and always tried to do what I am supposed to do, left everything else to god."

Here's how netizens have reacted to Manu Bhaker's accomplishment at the Paris 2024 Olympics:

1st Medal of Paris 2024.

1st Medal for a Women Shooter.

1st Medal for Bharat at #OlympicGames #Paris #ManuBhaker creates history



India shooter Manu Bhaker won a bronze medal in 10m air pistol event.



Congrats #ManuBhakar#OlympicGames#ParisOlympics2024 pic.twitter.com/bq3Wc0JitD — BJP Sashi Kumar Subramony 🇮🇳 (Modi Ka Pariwar) (@ActorSashi) July 28, 2024

Manu Bhaker, your bronze medal win is an inspiration to us all! JAI HIND !! VANDE MATARAM !! — Common Man (@a_man_common) July 28, 2024

Congratulations...manu bhaker...✌️✌️✌️ Olympic me branch jitne pr bahut bahut badhai ho pic.twitter.com/VhXfFviPWY — Susheel Kumar (@Sushil47078416) July 28, 2024

MANU BHAKER !!!!

REMEMBER THE NAME 🤩🥳 pic.twitter.com/6vNZ1Hnq9o — Karan Bansal (@0507Bansal) July 28, 2024

From failing to qualify for finals in Tokyo to winning a bronze medal and opening India’s account at paris.



What a turnaround for this champ Manu Bhaker! 🔥🙌🏻#paris2024olympics #ManuBhaker pic.twitter.com/L27AuBWO2g — Chari Not Sorry (@mr_charanvarma) July 28, 2024