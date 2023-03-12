Red Bull Showrun Mumbai: David Coulthard leaves F1 fans in awe with donuts, burnouts at Bandra; Watch

Formula One fans in India were expecting to see some Red Bull magic at the F1 team's showrun on Sunday and they got exactly what they wanted as David Coulthard enthralled the packed crowd at Bandra Sunday morning.

The Red Bull Showrun, happening in India after 14 years, saw the 13-time race winner Coulthard drive the team's 2011 championship-winning car, the RB7, at Bandstand in Mumbai.

Coulthard first drove 4 laps at full speed on the 1 km stretch from Galaxy apartments to Bandtsand before unleashing donuts and burnouts on the sea-facing road in front of Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's houses.

The power of RB7

Coulthard drove the same car with which F1 legend Sebastian Vettel won his third driver's world championship.

The iconic RB7 is a 750-horsepower car with an eight-cylinder 2,400cc engine. It produces 18,000 revolutions per minute. It won the first-ever Indian Grand Prix at Buddh International Circuit in 2011 and registered a total of 12 wins out of 19 races in that season.

“It’s always good to be back in India. We truly appreciate the support the F1 fans of this country have always given us. It’s my third time here for the showrun and the enthusiasm in this country has only increased since my last visit. I look forward to being back in India again soon!" Coulthard said about the showrun.

Super cars, Lithuanian stunt biker add more thrills

Sports cars from the Super Car Club Garage, owned by industrialist Gautam Singhania, founder and chairman of Super Car Club of India, paraded the streets as an opening act for the Showrun.

Lithuanian freestyle stunt biker Aras Gibieza performed some gravity-defying feats, followed by a special delivery for Coulthard that was fulfilled by Swiggy Instamart. The Showrun was flagged off by Smt.

Poonam Mahajanji, Hon’ble Member of Parliament - Mumbai North Central along with Shri Ashish Shelarji, Hon'ble Member of Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra, officially unleashing the RB7 to enthrall the fans.