Red Bull Showrun Mumbai: Nissan GTR, costing over ₹2 crore, catches fire at F1 event in Bandra; Watch

A black Nissan GTR caught fire in Mumbai on Sunday after the Red Bull F1 Showrun event near Bandstand in Bandra.

Visuals of the car on fire surfaced on social media. The Nissan GTR costs over ₹2 crore in India.

The rescue team rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. No casualty has been reported.

The modified Nissan GTR car was part of the Formula One showrun event organised by Red Bull. It drove on the showrun circuit for one lap before the main event in which David Coulthard drove a Red Bull Formula One car.

The car drove the nearly 1km stretch from Galaxy apartment to Bandstand during the event before catching fire near the German Laundry in Bandra West.

Former Red Bull driver and Formula One legend David Coulthard drove the RB7 through the streets of Mumbai on Sunday.

Coulthard returned to for a Red Bull Showrun after 2009 to drive Red Bull's 2011 championship-winning F1 car at Bandstand.

Coulthard did four laps of the showrun circuit before enthralling the crowds with some burnouts and donuts.

