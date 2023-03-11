Red Bull Showrun: Mumbai Traffic Police issues advisory for Bandra F1 event on March 12

The Mumbai traffic police on Saturday issued an advisory for citizens of the city ahead of the Red Bull Showrun on March 12.

Retired Formula One legend David Coulthard will be driving the RB7, Red Bull's 2011 championship-winning car, through the streets of Bandra on Sunday morning.

The showrun will begin at 10 am but the gates of the event will be open from 8 am.

"During the said program B.J. Road will be closed temporary for vehicular traffic and traftic on the said road will be diverted," Mumbai traffic police said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Few of the roads will be closed and traffic will be diverted from different routes.

Read Also Red Bull F1 Showrun returns to Mumbai after 14 years; check details

NO ENTRY/NO PARKING

"B.J. Road Bandstand from Chimbai Naka to Mannat Bungalow shall be closed for vehiculartraffic and shall remain No Parking zone aswell during the aforesaid period. (except emergency vehicles).

"Traffic proceeding from Hill road towards B.J. Road shall take left turm from Pereira Chowki- proceed through Mount Merry road and then through Kane road shall proceed to B.J.Road. Similarly.

"Traffic procecding from BJ Road towards Hill road shall take right turn from Kane road and through Mount Merry road shall proceed towards hill road," the advisory stated.