Red Bull F1 Showrun returns to Mumbai after 14 years; check details

Twitter/RedBull India

The Red Bull F1 Showrun is returning to Mumbai after 14 years on March 12, at Bandra Band Stand, Byramji Jeejeebhoy Road, Mumbai, 10 am onwards. Their last appearance in India was at the Hyderabad Showrun in 2015, with Coulthard behind the wheel.

The star of the show, David Coulthard will be driving the 2011 F1 championship-winning car RB7 and doing drifts and stunts at the Bandra Bandstand. Besides the F1 race car show, Red Bull athlete and Lithuanian freestyle stunt biker Aras Gibieza will also be showing off his daredevil act in between the Red Bull Showrun along with a host of other acts. These also include the Super Car showcase by the Super Car Club.

Here is a quick look at how you can watch the Red Bull Showrun in Mumbai live, ticket details, and everything else you need to know about.

Timings

Gates open at 8 am and the event starts at 10 am. The event will not have any dedicated parking spots, hence, people have been advised not to bring cars near the venue.

Entry Points

The first entry point near Galaxy Apartments is at the north end of Bandra Bandstand. The galleries closest to this place will be the RB7 Arena, BBRT Arena, Diamond Arena 1 and 2, and Pit Stop Arena. The second entry point in front of Mannat is the south end of the Bandra Bandstand. It is closer to viewing galleries called Smart Bazaar and Gold Arenas. There is also a third entry point, also near Mannat, for people who will carry general passes.

Venue

The track picked for this year's event is the iconic Bandra Bandstand, right in front of Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan's residence. It will be one of the entry points to the race track, while the other one will be at the other end of the road, near Galaxy Apartments.

Tickets

The event is offering four types of tickets. The first one is called General Access, which is only on a first-come, first-served basis. The second one is called Gold Arena, which costs Rs 499. However, one will need to stand and watch the event in reserved areas. The third one is Diamond Arena 1, which will cost Rs 2,499 for standing space in reserved areas. This ticket will allow access to the Red Bull Energy Station. This gallery is also the quickest arena to get to from the entry point.

The last one is the HSBC Starstruck Lounge. One ticket for access to this premium lounge will be Rs 25,000 for a two-day package. Besides a reserved seat in the Grandstand at the Red Bull Showrun, people with this ticket will also have a change to meet David Coulthard, interact live and have group photo opportunities. Motorsport enthusiasts can also have a detailed walkaround of the RB7 racing car with a Red Bull technician. There is also an after party ticket and free Red Bull Racing mementos.