'Out-think your competition', F1 great David Coulthard to FPJ on how to beat Red Bull in 2023

Formula One legend David Coulthard is in town and had some interesting insights to share about the new machines and the current F1 season which began with Max Verstappen winning the opening race at the Bahrain Grand Prix last Sunday.

David Coulthard will be driving Red Bull's 2011 F1 Championship winning car, the RB7, through the streets of Mumbai on March 12 as part of the team's showrun in India after a gap of 14 years.

Coulthard had first driven a Red Bull F1 car at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in the city and will be doing the same at Bandra's Bandstand this time around.

DC throws light on Red Bull's perfect start

Red Bull has made the perfect start to the current F1 season began with Max Verstappen winning the Bahrain GP and teammate Sergio Perez finishing a close second ahead of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

But it wasn't just the win but the margin of Verstappen and Perez's win over the rest which stood out at the Sakhir circuit.

There was a difference of more than 38 seconds between the second-placed Red Bull and the next-best car on the podium and that is what will worry the rest of the pack.

The likes of Ferrari, Aston Martin and Marcedes need to improve leaps and bounds if they are to catch the Red Bulls of Verstappen and Checo this season.

How can teams bridge the gap with Red Bull and beat Max?

David Coulthard spoke exclusively to Free Press Journal on how the other teams can bridge the gap with Red Bull during a media interaction at the Taj Land's End in Bandra on Saturday.

"What can the other teams do, you use the stats and analysis to understand where they need to focus and then they need to unleash their creative brainpower from the design office.

"There's no magic, no secrets maybe in terms of what the windtunnel data is telling them," Coulthard told FPJ Sports Editor Rohan Sen.

The Scotsman then went on to explain how teams in F1 prepare for a new season alongside each other and that is where they can "outthink and out-develop" their competition.

'Just be better'

"What I love about our sport is, we line up side-by-side with our competition. In business, a lot of the times you know you've got a competitor, let's say Airbus & Boeing compete in the world of aviation but they never have the factories beside each other. They don't line up were they are testing their aircraft.

"In Formula One we are there testing and developing in full view of the competition. So, what can any team do when they are behind is just outhink and out-develop your competition, or in summary, just be better," Coulthard said.

Red Bull F1 Showrun Details

David Coulthard will drive the RB7 F1 car from Galaxy to Bandstand. The event will start at 10 am while the gates will be thrown open for fans at 8 am.

The event will not have any dedicated parking spots, hence, people have been advised not to bring cars near the venue.

Venue

The track picked for this year's event is the iconic Bandra Bandstand, right in front of Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan's residence. It will be one of the entry points to the race track, while the other one will be at the other end of the road, near Galaxy Apartments.