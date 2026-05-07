'Reckless decision,' Says Lawyer As David Warner Faces Court Over Mid-Range Drink-Driving Charge In Sydney Incident | File Pic

New Delhi: Former Australian Test cricketer David Warner will accept responsibility for a "reckless", "foolish" decision to get in his car after sharing a few glasses of wine, which resulted in a mid-range drink-driving charge, his lawyer said.

The former Test opener was charged with mid-range drink driving after allegedly blowing more than twice the legal limit in a random breath test after he stopped short of a roadside test in Sydney's east on April 5.

He was not required to appear in Waverley Local Court on Thursday when his matter was first mentioned. His lawyer Bobby Hill told the court representations had been made to police and requested the case be adjourned until late June for police to consider them and respond. His matter will return to court on June 24.

"He knows what he did was wrong. He accepts that was a reckless decision, a foolish decision to get in his car instead of taking an Uber. He had enjoyed three glasses of wine at a friend's apartment before making that decision," Hill was quoted by cricket.com.au.

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"It's not a crime to have a glass of wine on the day of the lord's resurrection. In fact, some would consider that completely appropriate. His crime is … choosing a foolish plan A instead of a plan B," he told reporters.

Hill further mentioned that Warner's last drink had been 11 minutes before he was pulled over by police, who are accused of taking 52 minutes to administer the second breathalyser. "The cricket star is remorseful, which is why he will ask for leniency but expects to be punished as any other NSW citizen would be," Hill explained.

Warner's future as captain of Sydney Thunder came under scrutiny after the veteran opener was charged with a drink-driving offence. Cricket NSW chief executive Lee Germon after his arrest, had said whether Warner remains as Thunder captain following the charge will be 'worked through' at a later date.'

Warner was arrested while he was on an Easter trip home from the subcontinent, where he captained the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League. However, the former returned to Pakistan after being charged to resume his PSL campaign.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)