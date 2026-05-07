Former Indian Cricketer Salil Ankola Admitted Into Rehab Amid Battle With Depression Following Mother's Death

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Former India cricketer and actor Salil Ankola is reportedly undergoing treatment at a rehabilitation and mental health care centre near Pune after battling severe depression following the tragic death of his mother, Mala Ankola. The news has sparked concern across the cricket fraternity and highlighted the growing conversation around mental health among former athletes.

According to The Times of India reports, Ankola has been struggling emotionally since the passing of his 77-year-old mother in October 2024. Mala Ankola was found dead at her Pune residence under tragic circumstances.

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The former fast bowler, who represented India in one Test and 20 ODIs between 1989 and 1997, has previously spoken about his own battles with depression and alcohol addiction. Ankola was once considered among India’s promising pace bowlers and notably made his Test debut alongside Sachin Tendulkar in Karachi in 1989.

News of his current condition has led to an outpouring of support from fans and members of the cricket community, many of whom have urged greater awareness and sensitivity toward mental health struggles faced by sportspersons after retirement.

His story serves as a reminder that mental health challenges can affect anyone, regardless of fame or success, and reinforces the importance of seeking professional help during periods of emotional trauma and personal loss.