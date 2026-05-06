SRH Vs PBKS: Cooper Connolly's Ton In Vain As Punjab Sink To Hat-Trick Of Losses; Sunrisers Seal Dominant 33-Run Win

Sunrisers Hyderabad put on a dominant display in front of their home crowd to defeat the Punjab Kings on Wednesday. Cooper Connolly smashed a century but Punjab fell to defeat to SRH's mammoth 235. It was Punjab's third consecutive defeat, while Sunrisers continued to make giant strides in their hunt for the playoffs.

SRH make Punjab pay for dropped chances

A luckless Yuzvendra Chahal was let down by sloppy fielding as Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan rode their luck to power Sunrisers Hyderabad to a formidable 235/4 against Punjab Kings on Wednesday. After a blazing start from Abhishek Sharma (35 off 13) and Travis Head (38 off 19), who tore into Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen, the middle order capitalised on multiple dropped chances.

Klaasen (69 off 43) anchored the innings with authority, while Kishan (55 off 32) overcame an initially scratchy start to contribute a vital half-century. Nitish Reddy’s unbeaten 29 off 13 further boosted the total on a batting-friendly surface.

Punjab Kings’ poor fielding proved costly, with three dropped catches and a missed stumping denying Chahal better figures despite his tidy 1/32. With little help for the bowlers, SRH batters dominated, smashing 17 sixes in total — Abhishek setting the tone with four, while Klaasen and Kishan struck four each.

Jansen (0/61) and Arshdeep (1/43) were particularly expensive, conceding 100 runs in eight overs. Despite some resistance, including Kishan’s late flourish featuring three consecutive sixes off Vijaykumar Vyshak, PBKS were left chasing a daunting target after another underwhelming display in the field.