VIDEO: Kavya Maran's Reaction Goes Viral After Eshan Malinga's Comic Catch Celebration During SRH VS PBKS Clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran has once again caught attention on social media during the game against Punjab Kings in Hyderabad. In the first over, Eshan Malinga took a stunning catch to dismiss Priyansh Arya. In the celebration, Malinga threw the ball to the boundary, only to catch it again. Maran saw the funny side of it as she applauded the effort from the stands.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Eshan Malinga pulled off a stunning running catch to dismiss Priyansh Arya, covering good ground near the boundary and holding on under pressure. Just when it seemed like a routine celebration would follow, the moment took a hilarious turn.

Caught up in the excitement, Malinga casually tossed the ball into the air near the ropes, only to realise he was dangerously close to the boundary. Thinking quickly, he chased it down and grabbed it again before it could cause any trouble. The quirky sequence left everyone amused, with Kavya Maran seen laughing at the unexpected bit of fielding drama.