'Shocked And Saddened': Virat Kohli Pens Heartfelt Note After His Former Teammate Amanpreet Singh Gill Passes Away At 36

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Former India Under-19 cricketer Amanpreet Singh Gill has passed away at the age of 36, leaving the Indian cricket community in shock and mourning. Gill, who once shared the dressing room with Virat Kohli during his youth career, was remembered for his dedication to Punjab cricket and his steady contributions at the domestic level.

Gill had represented India Under-19 cricket team during his early years and was considered a promising talent in the circuit. He later went on to play domestic cricket for Punjab and also featured for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League setup, showcasing his commitment to the sport across formats and levels.

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Reacting to the tragic news, Kohli expressed his grief on social media platform X, writing: “Shocked and saddened to hear about Amanpreet Gill’s passing. Sending prayers and strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti.” His message was widely shared by fans and fellow cricketers, reflecting the impact Gill had on those who knew him.

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Tributes have since poured in from across the cricket fraternity, with many recalling his disciplined approach and calm presence on the field. Former teammates and fans have described him as a committed cricketer who always gave his best for the teams he represented.

His untimely demise has once again brought attention to the strong bonds formed in age-group cricket, where many players begin their journey together before taking different paths in professional sport.