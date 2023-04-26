 RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Vyshak gets Kolkata openers as Bangalore fight back
RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Vyshak gets Kolkata openers as Bangalore fight back

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders will look to return to winning ways and revive their campaign when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. Follow our Live Blog for the latest updates and scores.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 08:23 PM IST
26 April 2023 08:23 PM IST

WICKET! Jason Roy b Vijaykumar Vyshak 56 (29 balls)

26 April 2023 08:23 PM IST

Jason Roy hits 22-ball fifty before Vijaykumar Vyshak dismisses N Jagadeesan for 27. KKR 83/1 (9.2 ovs) vs RCB

26 April 2023 08:23 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

26 April 2023 08:23 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): N Jagadeesan(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

26 April 2023 08:23 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss and opt to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders

26 April 2023 08:23 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders will look to return to winning ways and revive their campaign when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

