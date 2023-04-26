RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Vyshak gets Kolkata openers as Bangalore fight back

How did he find will to bounce back after injury? 🤔



What's on his playlist 🎶 & why @iamsrk is so special? 👍



Is he told often that he sounds like @Varun_dvn? 😎@venkateshiyer chats up ahead of @KKRiders' clash against #RCB 👌 - By @ameyatilak



Watch 🔽 #TATAIPL | #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/pW7iAJhxYP