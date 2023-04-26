RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Vyshak gets Kolkata openers as Bangalore fight back

26 April 2023 08:23 PM IST
WICKET! Jason Roy b Vijaykumar Vyshak 56 (29 balls)
Jason Roy hits 22-ball fifty before Vijaykumar Vyshak dismisses N Jagadeesan for 27. KKR 83/1 (9.2 ovs) vs RCB
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): N Jagadeesan(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss and opt to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders will look to return to winning ways and revive their campaign when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.
