RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid: Where and when to watch the Champions League quarter-final fixture live in India

The second fixture of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals is set to take place between RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid on Thursday at Estádio Jose Alvalade.

All the remaining fixtures of the Champions League will be played via a straight knockout at a single location due to the coronavirus pandemic that forced a five-month hiatus on all sporting events across the world.

This will be the first competitive encounter between RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid. It is also the first RB Leipzig have drawn against a Spanish club in European competition.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will the RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid match take place?

The match will take place on Thursday, August 13 (Friday, August 14 in India), 2020.

Where will the RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid match take place?

The match will take place at Estádio Jose Alvalade.

What time will the RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid match begin?

The match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid match in India?

Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD networks will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid match live in India?

The match can be streamed live on Sony LIV.