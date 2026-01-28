Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan Credits Suryakumar Yadav For Resurgence

Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan in action during the Vijay Hazare Trophy . | VISHAL BHATNAGAR

After emerging as the next big thing in Indian Test cricket on back of powerpacked domestic performances especially in red-ball cricket. Sarfaraz Khan forced his way in the Indian Test team early in 2024 but lost his Test place by the end of same year. He went unsold in IPL for two years and his Ranji Trophy return for Mumbai after two seasons was ordinary and he later was benched for first couple of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches.

But then came on the turnaround, a 47-ball century against Assam in the T20 game brought him back in the reckoning. He smashes 329 runs in seven innings of Mushtaq Ali at strike rate of 203 and 303 runs at strike rate of 190 in six Vijay Hazare matches including 157 against Goa. He was picked by Chennai Super Kings in the IPL auction after getting unsold again in first round.

"It was a tough time, not getting picked in IPL twice and then not getting to play first few Mushtaq Ali games for Mumbai. But I was fighting for myself and working on the areas where I need to improve. I knew my time will come and I got the opportunity when (Shivam) Dube didn't play one game and I scored hundred. Everything changed after that as I scored lot of runs in white ball cricket and got confidence back," he said.

The Kurla batter is planning a re-entry in the Indian team this time in colour clothing also and credited is Mumbai teammate and India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav for his white-ball resurgence by giving him the chance to bat at No 3 position for Mumbai. "I want to play white-ball cricket for India," he said.

"Surya had a big hand in it, as he gave his No 3 Slot to me in that game and my the grace of God, I delivered. I take great pride that he (Surya) is Indian captain and my friend. He thinks less about himself and lot about others and that's why is captaining India (T20I) side with success," he added.

The white-ball success translated into red-ball success as he scored his fifth First Class double hundred against Hyderabad in the previous Ranji Trophy match in Hyderabad after having a silent season by his standards.

"I came back to Mumbai team this season after two years due to India and other engagements previously. But during Buchi Babu tournament, I picked injury in quadriceps which was sidelined me for around 40-45 days. The recovery path wasn't tense as I had scored a lot of runs. I worked on my fitness and weigh loss also which helped me a lot. I also reflected on things to improve myself. After injury I played straightway in Kashmir. I scored some runs like in 40's and 50's especially at Wankhede but wasn't able to make it big. The improvements helped me in white ball cricket as I played with free mind.

Sarfaraz said it was great feeling to score a double hundred even with injured webbing (purlicue), that made gripping the bat difficult. "I have made a habit to score big and I want to continue that. Playing long innings in Hyderabad was good. It wasn't my first double hundred but playing a long innings especially with injury in hand (webbing between thumb and index finger) was a good feeling and getting close to 5000 runs was exciting. My job is to score runs and runs and don't think about other things," he said.

Excited to share dressing room with MSD

Sarfaraz is excited to share dressing room with Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the IPL. "Getting picked my CSK and the thought of sharing dressing room with Mahi Bhai is very exciting. I have shared dressing room with Virat Kohli with RCB and later with Rohit Sharma in the Indian Test team but I never imagined I can play with Dhoni after he retired from International cricket. I am looking forward to it," he said.

Playing at BKC, close to his residence in Kurla, should be piece of cake for Sarfaraz but he hasn't been able to capitalise in recent times. "

Every innings is important and I know can't score everytime. I have made big runs for 4-5 seasons and I know it can't be same everytime. It needs a lot of practice. The BKC wicket isn't easy, it seams and swings in the morning session, in the afternoon there is opportunity to score runs but you have to be cautious in approach and during the evening session due to shadows it becomes hard to sight the ball," he said.

The middle-order batter is working with brother Musheer Khan. "Musheer can be future India captain in coming time. He is young and has all three aspects of the game," he added.