Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Mumbai's Tanush Kotian And Shams Mulani Strengthen India Test Call-Up Hopes With Consistent Performances |

Mumbai: When Mumbai skipper Siddhesh Lad spoke about having two spinners knocking on the doors of the Indian Test team following the Ranji Trophy victory over Railways, he was merely stating what their performances have been suggesting for some time.

Tanush Kotian and Shams Mulani have emerged as two of the most consistent performers in domestic cricket, and their sustained excellence has brought them firmly into the national selection conversation.

Kotian, in particular, has been enjoying a remarkable season. The 28-year-old offspinner has been a potent weapon for Mumbai, troubling batters with his accuracy, variations and ability to exploit helpful conditions.

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His recent performances underline his growing stature. Against Railways at the Brabourne Stadium, Kotian returned impressive figures of seven for 45 in the first innings, having claimed a career-best eight for 81 against Haryana in the preceding match. His 11- wicket match haul against Haryana further established his match-winning credentials.

With 37 wickets from seven first-class matches this season, Kotian has made a compelling case for higher honours. His performances in the Duleep Trophy and against Australia A have also demonstrated his ability to succeed against stronger opposition.

Kotian has already experienced the atmosphere of the Indian dressing room, having been included in the Test squad for the 2024-25 tour of Australia, although he did not get an opportunity to make his debut.

Mulani, meanwhile, has built his reputation through consistency over several seasons. The 29-year-old left-arm spinner claimed 44 wickets in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season and followed it up with another 30 in the current campaign.

His performances against Australia A earlier this season strengthened his credentials considerably. Mulani was adjudged Player of the Series in the two unofficial Tests, picking up seven wickets in the opening match and three in the second.

Against Railways, Mulani again demonstrated his allround value, scoring an unbeaten 71 to revive Mumbai's first innings before claiming four wickets in the second essay, playing a significant role in the team's 108-run victory.

However, breaking into the Indian Test side remains a formidable challenge for both.

With Ravichandran Ashwin having retired, Kotian could emerge as an option in the off-spin department, although Washington Sundar remains ahead in the pecking order.

Mulani faces equally stiff competition from established left-arm spin all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, besides emerging contenders Manav Suthar, Harsh Dubey and R Sai Kishore.

What works in favour of the Mumbai pair is their ability to contribute in both departments. While Kotian provides variety through his off-spin, Mulani offers the leftarm option, and both possess the batting ability to strengthen the lower order.

With Australia scheduled to visit India for a five-Test series early next year, the selectors will have opportunities to assess their credentials.

For Kotian and Mulani, the immediate task is to maintain their consistency and keep delivering match-winning performances.

Lad's faith in his spinners is hardly misplaced. Both have repeatedly proved their worth for Mumbai. Whether those performances translate into India Test caps is now a question for the national selectors.