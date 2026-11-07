IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill Drops Absolute Sitter As Daryl Mitchell Starts Walking Back To Pavilion | Video

Shubman Gill Drops Absolute Sitter As Daryl Mitchell Starts Walking Back To Pavilion | X

Indian captain Shubman Gill endured an embarrassing moment on the field after dropping a straightforward catch of New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell during the second ODI at Wellington on Saturday, November 7. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with wicketkeeper KL Rahul and other Indian players appearing stunned by the missed opportunity.

The incident occurred during Anshul Kamboj's bowling spell when Mitchell mistimed a delivery and chipped the ball high towards the cover region. Gill had ample time to position himself underneath the ball and complete what appeared to be a regulation catch. However, the Indian skipper failed to hold on to it despite attempting to grab it with both hands.

Shubman Gill Drops Absolute Sitter As Daryl Mitchell Starts Walking Back To Pavilion

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Interestingly, Mitchell was so convinced that he had been caught that he had already started walking back towards the pavilion. However, Gill's costly drop gave the New Zealand batter a massive reprieve, leaving him visibly relieved after surviving the dismissal scare.

KL Rahul, who was standing behind the stumps, looked completely stunned by Gill's unexpected mistake. The reactions of the Indian players added to the drama, as the visitors missed an opportunity to send one of New Zealand's key batters back to the pavilion.

The dropped catch quickly became a talking point, with the video circulating on social media. Gill will be hoping the missed opportunity does not prove costly for India as they look to maintain their advantage in the second ODI and take another step towards strengthening their position in the series.

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