 Virat Kohli Turns Gentleman As He Helps KL Rahul Put On Jersey Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Clash | Video
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Virat Kohli Turns Gentleman As He Helps KL Rahul Put On Jersey Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Clash | Video

Virat Kohli was seen helping teammate KL Rahul put on and adjust his jersey ahead of the second ODI between India and New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday. A video capturing the interaction went viral on social media, drawing appreciation from fans. The moment highlighted the camaraderie between the two senior Indian cricketers, who have played together across formats.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, November 07, 2026, 10:01 AM IST
Virat Kohli Turns Gentleman As He Helps KL Rahul Put On Jersey Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Clash | Video
Virat Kohli Turns Gentleman As He Helps KL Rahul Put On Jersey | Sony Sports Network/X

Virat Kohli once again won hearts with a heartwarming gesture towards teammate KL Rahul ahead of the second ODI between India and New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday, November 7. A video of the former India captain helping Rahul put on his jersey has caught the attention of cricket fans on social media.

In the viral clip, Kohli can be seen helping Rahul adjust and put on his jersey before the start of the contest. The Indian batting superstar's thoughtful gesture showcased the camaraderie and friendly bond shared between the two senior players in the dressing room.

Virat Kohli Turns Gentleman As He Helps KL Rahul Put On Jersey

Kohli and Rahul share a long-standing association in Indian cricket and have represented the country together across formats. Their on-field partnership and off-field friendship have often caught the attention of fans, with the latest moment offering another glimpse into the team's close-knit environment.

The heartwarming interaction quickly became a talking point among fans, who appreciated Kohli's gesture towards his teammate. Such moments highlight the strong team spirit within the Indian camp as the visitors look to continue their impressive run against New Zealand.

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