Veteran Indian Bowler Mohammed Shami Announces Retirement From Test Cricket, Draws Curtains On Illustrious Career

Mohammed Shami Announces Retirement From Test Cricket | X

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing the curtains down on an illustrious career in the longest format. The 36-year-old made the announcement on Friday, November 6, through an emotional message shared on his official Instagram account, thanking his teammates, coaches, family and fans for supporting him throughout his journey.

Shami, who made his Test debut against the West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 2013, represented India in 64 matches, picking up 229 wickets, including six five-wicket hauls. Over the years, he established himself as one of India's most dependable fast bowlers, delivering memorable performances both at home and overseas. His best bowling figures in Test cricket were 6/56 against Australia in Perth in 2018.

Mohammed Shami Announces Retirement From Test Cricket

Sharing an emotional farewell message, Shami wrote, "I am leaving the white jersey, but never the memories connected to it. When I first wore India's test jersey, I had only a dream - to do something for my country. After that every wicket, every struggle, every injury and every comeback taught me something." He further described Test cricket as a deeply special part of his life and thanked everyone who stood by him throughout his career.

Shami last represented India in Test cricket during the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia. Despite featuring regularly in domestic cricket, the experienced pacer could not make a comeback to the national Test setup.

With 229 wickets in 64 Tests, Shami leaves behind an impressive legacy in Indian cricket. His ability to generate pace, movement and reverse swing made him a formidable opponent across conditions. While his retirement marks the end of his journey in the longest format, the veteran pacer will continue to remain involved in domestic and limited-overs cricket.

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