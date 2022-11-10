e-Paper Get App
Rahul Dravid consoles Rohit Sharma after India's heartbreaking exit from T20 World Cup, pics go viral

India suffered a 10-wicket drubbing at the hands of England.

Ronald ChettiarUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma was left disappointed after coach Rahul Dravid was seen consoling the India skipper after team's exit from the T20 World Cup following their 10-wicket loss to England in the second semifinals at Adelaide on Thursday.

Dravid was seen chatting with a disappointed Rohit after India's defeat.

Speaking after the match Rohit said the team failed to handle the pressure well.

"Pretty disappointed how it turned up today. We batted well at the backend to get that score. We were not upto the mark with the ball, we couldn't turn up today. It's all about handling the pressure in knockout games. All these guys have played enough to understand that. These guys have played under pressure in IPL games, it's all about keeping calm. We were nervy to start with, but you got to give credit to their openers, they played really well," Rohit said.

England thus entered the final where they will take on Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday.

Put in to bat, India posted 168 for six after Virat Kohli's 40-ball 50 and Hardik Pandya's 33-ball 63.

In reply, England made a mockery of the chase as they romped home with four overs to spare, with Alex Hales (86) and Jos Buttler (80) producing commanding fifties during their unbroken opening stand.

While the Indian bowlers cut a sorry figure and stayed wicket-less, Chris Jordan returned with 3 for 43 for England.

