Raheem Sterling dropped after Man City vs Liverpool acrimony enters England squad

England midfielder Raheem Sterling will miss Thursday's Euro 2020 Qualifier match against Montenegro following a heated argument with Joe Gomez at St George's Park.

In a statement, Football Association announced on Monday: "We can confirm Raheem Sterling will not be considered for England's EURO 2020 qualifier against Montenegro as a result of a disturbance in a private team area at St. George's Park today. He will remain with the squad."

According to The Guardian, emotions were still running high on Monday afternoon following Liverpool's 3-1 win over Manchester City 24 hours earlier and the title rivalry spilled over into the England camp.

City's Sterling and Liverpool's Gomez, who were involved in a heated clash towards the end of the match at Anfield, reportedly came together again in a physical confrontation at the team's training camp on Monday.

England coach Gareth Southgate said: "We have taken the decision to not consider Raheem for the match against Montenegro on Thursday."

"One of the great challenges and strengths for us is that we've been able to separate club rivalries from the national team. Unfortunately, the emotions of yesterday's game were still raw, added the national coach.

"My feeling is that the right thing for the team is the action we have taken. Now that the decision has been made with the agreement of the entire squad, it's important that we support the players and focus on Thursday night," he added.