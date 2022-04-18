Rafael Nadal returns to tennis court for first time since picking up rib injury at Indian Wells last month

Rafael Nadal has returned to a tennis court for the first time since picking up an unfortunate rib injury at Indian Wells last month.

The Spaniard, 35, who is among the favourites to win this year's French Open, was forced to cope with a stress fracture in Indian Wells and was initially expected to be out of action for around six weeks.

However, it seems Nadal's recovery process is going well ahead and he will get ready in time for the second Grand Slam of the year at Roland Garros.

Nadal, who has won 21 Grand Slam men's singles titles, the most in history, took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of himself in training at the Rafa Nadal Academy in his native Manacor as he steps up his preparations for his favourite French Open.

"Today after 4 weeks without stepping on a tennis court, first soft training. What an illusion to step on the earth again!" wrote Nadal in the caption.

It remains to be seen whether Nadal will be able to return to his pre-injury standards in order to seal yet another French Open triumph when he returns to the Grand Slam circuit at the end of next month. He currently holds the record for the most titles at Roland Garros with 13 and will be looking to pip the likes of Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev to this year's honours when the action finally gets underway in Paris.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 08:39 PM IST