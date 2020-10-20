PSG vs Manchester United: Where and when to watch the Champions League fixture live in India

After a heartbreaking defeat in the 2019-20 Champions League final, Paris Saint-Germain are set to play their first group-stage fixture against Manchester United.

The match will take place at Parc des Princes, where, two seasons ago, Manchester United advanced to the quarter-finals in a dramatic fashion. PSG conceded a stoppage-time penalty which was converted by United. The win brought a huge sense of karma to the PSG supporters, especially Angel Di Maria, who was remembered for his antique celebration at Old Trafford in the first-leg of the fixture.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will the PSG vs Manchester United match take place?

The match will take place on Tuesday, October 20 (Wednesday, October 21 in India), 2020.

Where will the PSG vs Manchester United match take place?

The match will take place at Parc des Princes.

What time will the PSG vs Manchester United match begin?

The match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the PSG vs Manchester United match in India?

Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD networks will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the PSG vs Manchester United match live in India?

The match can be streamed live on Sony LIV and JioTV.