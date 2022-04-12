PSG lash out and deny Spanish Press report that they will be sold after claims Qatar are 'throwing in the towel'

Paris Saint-Germain have slammed a Spanish television show as ‘cheap’ after it claimed the club’s owner, Qatari Sports Investments, is ‘throwing in the towel’ and putting Les Parisiens up for sale.

The Ligue 1 outfit have been owned by QSI since 2011 but successive Champions League failures were claimed to have frustrated president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

On Monday, the Spanish television program El Chiringuito said that Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) has decided to sell Paris Saint-Germain after the 2022 World Cup.

Furthermore, it was stated on the television show that “the lifespan of this PSG is now six months.”

However, the capital club commented on this news to RMC Sport, denying the report issued on the Spanish outlet.

PSG stated that it “completely and categorically denies this false news. It’s no coincidence that it comes from cheap Spanish media.”

