Prithvi Shaw strikes form, scores 235-ball double ton for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy

Shaw's knock comes as a timely reminder to the national selectors

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
Prithvi Shaw rode into form with a blistering double ton for Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy match against Assam on Tuesday. The opener brought his double century in 235 balls. His knock comes as a timely reminder to the national selectors as the Indian team management look to zero down on the opening pair ahead of the ODI World Cup in October-November.

article-image

Out of favour

Shaw has been out of the India senior squad but played for India A squad that faced a New Zealand A side in Chennai in September. Shaw, who scored a century on his Test debut in 2018, has not played for India in whites since December 2020. He last played white-ball cricket for India in July 2021, when he was part of a team led by Dhawan on a tour of Sri Lanka.

article-image

Ready to work hard

Earlier, Shaw said that he is willing to put the disappointments behind and work harder than before to regain the attention of the Chetan Sharma-led senior selection committee. "I was disappointed," Prithvi Shaw was quoted as saying by mid-day. "I am scoring runs, doing a lot of hard work, but not getting a chance. But, it's alright. When they [national selectors] feel I am ready, they will play me.

article-image

