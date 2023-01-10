Prithvi Shaw strikes form, scores 235-ball double ton for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy

Prithvi Shaw rode into form with a blistering double ton for Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy match against Assam on Tuesday. The opener brought his double century in 235 balls. His knock comes as a timely reminder to the national selectors as the Indian team management look to zero down on the opening pair ahead of the ODI World Cup in October-November.

Out of favour

Shaw has been out of the India senior squad but played for India A squad that faced a New Zealand A side in Chennai in September. Shaw, who scored a century on his Test debut in 2018, has not played for India in whites since December 2020. He last played white-ball cricket for India in July 2021, when he was part of a team led by Dhawan on a tour of Sri Lanka.

Ready to work hard

Earlier, Shaw said that he is willing to put the disappointments behind and work harder than before to regain the attention of the Chetan Sharma-led senior selection committee. "I was disappointed," Prithvi Shaw was quoted as saying by mid-day. "I am scoring runs, doing a lot of hard work, but not getting a chance. But, it's alright. When they [national selectors] feel I am ready, they will play me.