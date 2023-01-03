Is cricketer Prithvi Shaw dating this model? Know more in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 03, 2023
Prithvi Shaw was seen partying with model Nidhhi Tapadia at a New Year's Eve party in Mumbai
Prithvi Shaw posted a picture where he could be seen posing alongside Nidhhi Tapadia
Nidhhi Tapadia who hails from Nashik, Maharashtra is an Instagram influencer
Prithvi Shaw's friend Nidhhi Tapadia was also a part of popular TV show CID
Nidhhi Tapadia has modelled for popular brand like Elle India, Manyavar Mohey
Nidhhi Tapadia has over 104k followers on Instagram
Nidhhi Tapadia's first breakthrough was her song Jatta Koka, which was performed by legendary Punjabi singer Kulwinder Billa. She also featured in Tony Kakkar's video song, Kiss You
She may not be too popular among cricket fans, but is know for her beauty and acting talent
