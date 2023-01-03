Is cricketer Prithvi Shaw dating this model? Know more in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 03, 2023

Prithvi Shaw was seen partying with model Nidhhi Tapadia at a New Year's Eve party in Mumbai

Instagram

Prithvi Shaw posted a picture where he could be seen posing alongside Nidhhi Tapadia

Instagram

Nidhhi Tapadia who hails from Nashik, Maharashtra is an Instagram influencer

Instagram

Prithvi Shaw's friend Nidhhi Tapadia was also a part of popular TV show CID

Instagram

Nidhhi Tapadia has modelled for popular brand like Elle India, Manyavar Mohey

Instagram

Nidhhi Tapadia has over 104k followers on Instagram

Instagram

Nidhhi Tapadia's first breakthrough was her song Jatta Koka, which was performed by legendary Punjabi singer Kulwinder Billa. She also featured in Tony Kakkar's video song, Kiss You

Instagram

She may not be too popular among cricket fans, but is know for her beauty and acting talent

Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

Prithvi Shaw ignored for India tour of NZ, here's how Mumbai batsman reacted; see pic
Find out More