President Droupadi Murmu Congratulates Indian Athletes After Medal-Winning Performances At Asian Games 2026

Ancy Sojan (L), President Droupadi Murmu (M) & Abhay Singh (R) |

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan]: President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Indian athletes Sarvesh Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar, Ancy Sojan, Harita Bhadra, and squash players Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh for their medal-winning performances in their respective disciplines at the ongoing 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Sunday.

Kushare, Shankar, Sojan, Bhadra shine in athletics

Sarvesh Kushare won silver in the men's high jump final as he cleared 2.25m to finish second.

In a post on X, the President congratulated Kushare on winning the silver medal and wished him continued success.

“Heartiest congratulations to Sarvesh Anil Kushare on winning the Silver Medal in the Men’s High Jump at the Asian Games 2026. May you continue to soar higher, rise to every new challenge with confidence and achieve many more successes in your sporting journey,” the X post read.

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Meanwhile, Tejaswin Shankar clinched the bronze medal in the decathlon at the Asian Games, finishing with an impressive total of 7,934 points.

Congratulating Shankar, President Murmu praised his achievement across the demanding ten-discipline event and said, “Warm congratulations to Tejaswin Shankar on winning the Bronze Medal in the Men’s Decathlon at the Asian Games 2026. It is commendable to excel across ten demanding disciplines that test speed, strength, endurance and skill. May you continue to rise to every challenge and achieve many more proud moments for India.”

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Ancy Sojan, on the other hand, clinched the silver medal in the women’s long jump final, finishing with a best effort of 6.53m on Sunday. Sojan missed out on gold by just two centimetres, with China’s Huang Yingying taking the top spot with a jump of 6.55m.

President Murmu congratulated Ancy Sojan on winning the silver medal in the women’s long jump and praised her skill and determination.

“Heartiest congratulations to Ancy Sojan on securing the Silver Medal in the Women’s Long Jump event at the Asian Games 2026. Your performance in a thrilling final is a testament to your skill and determination. May you continue to scale greater heights,” she said.

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Harita Bhadra also clinched a bronze medal in the women’s 200m final, clocking 23.20 seconds to finish third on Sunday. Singapore’s Shanti Pereira won the gold medal with a time of 22.78 seconds, while China’s Chen Yujie secured silver in 22.93 seconds.

The President congratulated Harita Bhadra on winning the bronze medal, praising her memorable performance in a competitive race.

“Warm congratulations to Harita Bhadra on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women’s 200 Metres event at the Asian Games 2026. In a highly competitive race, you held your ground to secure a memorable finish. May you continue to pursue excellence,” she said.

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Anahat, Abhay Singh win silver medals in squash

In squash, Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh both secured silver medals after finishing runners-up in the men’s and women’s singles events, respectively. Abhay lost to Malaysia’s Ng Eain Yow in the men’s singles final, while Anahat went down against Malaysia’s Sivasangari Subramaniam in the women’s singles gold medal clash.

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President Murmu congratulated Anahat on the silver win and praised her historic achievement as the first Indian woman to win a singles medal in squash at the Games.

“My warmest congratulations to Anahat Singh on winning the Silver Medal in Women’s Singles Squash at the Asian Games 2026. By becoming the first Indian woman to win a singles medal in squash at the Games, you have etched your name in history. May your racquet continue to produce many more winning moments and inspire the youth,” she said on X.

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Praising Abhay Singh, the President said, “Heartiest congratulations to Abhay Singh on winning the Silver Medal in Men's Singles Squash at the Asian Games 2026. Your composure and determination on court have contributed to this remarkable achievement. May you continue to excel in the sport."

India has bagged 37 total medals, with four gold, 16 silver and 17 bronze medals.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)